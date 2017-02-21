Spring Training: Falvey Sets Sights on Improving Twins

FORT MYERS, FL. – Derek Falvey wanted to start his new role as Chief Baseball Officer for the Twins as soon as he could, but the only problem was that he had to wait until after the World Series.

Once the Cleveland Indians lost game seven to the Chicago Cubs, Falvey finally took over as the man in charge in Minnesota. Eric Perkins sat down with the new Twins’ boss to talk about how he plans to turn things around in the Twins Cities.

