The Twins Grill at MSP celebrates grand opening

The Twins Grill at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Photo: Delaware North)

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Minnesota Twins greats gathered at The Twins Grill in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening.

The Twins-themed bar and restaurant opened on Feb. 4 and is located in Concourse C of Terminal 1. The venue was inspired by the team's home at Target Field in both atmosphere and menu offerings. Team memorabilia and graphic displays celebrate the Twins' past and present throughout the 220-seat restaurant, while classic ballpark fare and a variety of local craft beers give travelers an authentic game-day experience.

Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter, Twins legend Jack Morris, and T.C. Bear was among those attending the grand opening.

The restaurant is owned by Delaware North, one of the largest privately held hospitality and food service companies.

