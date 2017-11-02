Twins 3B Sano to undergo surgery

(Credit: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano will undergo surgery for a persistent leg injury that knocked him out for six weeks during the season.

Sano's injury was initially diagnosed as a stress reaction, and he was sidelined during the team's drive to a wild-card playoff spot. The 24-year-old Sano came back for the final regular-season series but wasn't put on the team's postseason roster.

The team announced Thursday that Sano and the team had decided surgery was the best course, and he was scheduled to undergo a procedure on Nov. 13 in New York.

Sano hit .264 with 28 home runs in 114 games.

