Twins' Buxton, Dozier win Gold Gloves

(Photo: KARE 11/USA Today Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier have been named recipients of the 2017 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

In centerfield, Buxton committed just five errors with six outfield assists. He ranked third in all of baseball in defensive runs saved and second among outfielders.

Dozier committed just five errors at second base and was tied for the fewest errors in all of baseball among second basemen with at least 1,000 innings played.

This is the first time that either player has earned the award. It is the first time any Twins has received the honor since Joe Mauer in 2010.

© 2017 KARE-TV