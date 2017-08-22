Twins hammer White Sox 10-2, split double header

Jorge Palanco hit a 3-run homer to lead the Twiins over the White Sox 10-1 Monday night. (Photo: Matt Marton-USA Today Sports Images, Matt Marton)

CHICAGO - Jorge Polanco hit his second three-run homer of the day as the Minnesota Twins scored six times in the second inning and routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 to split a doubleheader Monday night.



Brian Dozier added a three-run drive off Carson Fulmer during the rally, and Minnesota bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener. Byron Buxton and Jason Castro added solo shots.



Twins starter Dillon Gee (1-0) retired the first 12 Chicago batters before rookie Nicky Delmonico homered leading off the fifth. Gee allowed only two hits and walked none through six innings while striking out four.



Adam Engel hit a solo shot in the ninth off Tyler Duffey, who followed Gee with three innings to earn his first save.



Polanco, who has five homers, also hit a three-run dinger off Derek Holland in the eighth inning of the opener to cut Minnesota's deficit to 7-6. In homering for the first time in back-to-back games, Polanco did it in consecutive at-bats.

