Twins plan a party to remember '87 World Series title

Associated Press , KARE 4:02 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins aren't letting the 30th anniversary of a World Series championship pass unnoticed.

The Twins have invited a long list of stars and bit players from the 1987 team to special events during a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field. It's set for July 20-22.

That means everyone from Gary Gaetti and Frank Viola to Steve Lombardozzi and Al Newman.

The team will also use the occasion to unveil a new statue of former manager Tom Kelly on Target Plaza.

