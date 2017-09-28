Twins return home after clinching wildcard berth

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Twins arrived home late on Thursday afternoon following their series finale in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Twins 5-2 but the players were still beaming after punching their ticket to the postseason late Wednesday night for the first time since 2010. We spoke to Twins catcher Joe Mauer, second baseman Brian Dozier and outfielder Byron Buxton. Click on the video to hear their thoughts on clinching a playoff berth.

