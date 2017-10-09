Twins sign Paul Molitor to 3-year extension

Jul 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins have signed manager Paul Molitor to a three-year contract extension, through 2020.

The St. Paul native with named Twins manager in November 2014. Molitor led the Twins to an 85-77 record and its first postseason appearance since 2010. The Twins lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Wildcard game.

New executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine never addressed Molitor's future during the season. That led to some uncertainty about whether they would retain a manager they inherited when they took over.



But the two sides reached agreement on a new deal less than a week after the season ended.

In three seasons, Molitor has led the club to a 227-259 record. Terms of the deal have not been released.

© 2017 KARE-TV