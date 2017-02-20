Twins Spring Training: 1-on-1 with Outfielder Byron Buxton

FORT MYERS, FL. – Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton was once the top overall prospect in all of baseball.

After a struggling start to his young career, the 23-year-old showed glimpses of his potential including a productive final month of the season in which he hit nine home runs. Eric Perkins sat down with Buxton at Spring Training to discuss his expectations heading into the new year.

