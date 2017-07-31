Twins trade Kintzler to Nats

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler (27) pitches in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Washington Nationals have added another late-inning reliever by acquiring right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota gets 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool money in the deal.

Kintzler was 28 of 32 in save opportunities this season. He's expected to join former Oakland relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in the back of the Nationals' bullpen.

The 32-year-old Kintzler has a 2.48 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks this season. Washington's 5.07 bullpen ERA is worst in the National League.

Watson has a 4.43 ERA in 14 relief appearances at the Single-A level this season.

