Twins Trevor May has 'Tommy John' surgery

Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May is on the road to recovery after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery Wednesday. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Kelley L Cox)

FT. MYERS, Fla. - Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May is on the road to recovery after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery Wednesday.

The Twins announced the successful procedure - named after former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy John- and placed him on the 60-day disabled list. In reality, May will likely require a year or more to recover and rehab his injured pitching elbow.

May was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on March 11, but did not receive official word of his surgery prognosis until receiving a second opinion Tuesday. He mostly worked out of the Twins' bullpen the past two seasons but was battling for a spot as the club's 5th starter.

To replace May on the 40-man roster, the Twins have purchased the contract of left-handed reliever Craig Breslow. The 36-year-old veteran signed with the Twins as a minor league free agent in February. He has appeared in 539 career major league games, going 22-29 with a 3.35 ERA (535.1 IP, 199 ER), 212 walks and 419 strikeouts.

Breslow has made six appearances this spring, allowing one run on three hits in 6 innings pitched.

© 2017 KARE-TV