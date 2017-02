FORT MYERS, FL. – Despite the Twins finishing last with a 103-loss season, Brian Dozier was one of the few bright spots on the squad.

The 29-year-old set career highs with 42 home runs and 99 RBI’s, which led to speculation that the power-hitting second baseman might be traded. In the end, the Twins decided to keep Dozier around for a sixth season in Minnesota.

