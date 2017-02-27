MN runner Gabe Grunewald's long battle with cancer

MINNEAPOLIS - She came so close at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials, but the real trials Gabe Grunewald has faced make the others seem so trivial. Now this world class distance runner from Perham is once again finding her way back to the top levels of the sport.



In 2009, she was diagnosed with neck cancer. The next year, cancer returned, this time it was her thyroid, and yet she persevered. We caught up with her in 2012 before the London Olympics, where she fell just short of making the team, finishing fourth at trials. She persevered again. In 2014 Grunewald won the US Championships in the 3000, but then in 2016 dashing her hopes for Rio, another devastating diagnosis. This time, liver cancer.

Grunewald had the tumor and over half of her liver removed and now 6 months later she has once again turned to the familiar, the sport that helps her process and make sense of her cruel health history.



