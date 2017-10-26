MN Super Bowl planners to unveil plans

(Credit: Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and special guests - Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis - plan to unveil a first look at Super Bowl LIVE the 10-day Super Bowl festival on Nicollet Mall.

On Friday, which marks 100 days until Super Bowl LII, Jam and Lewis will announce some of the details about the free concerts at a news conference planned for 10:30 a.m. at the IDS Center.

The news conference will also feature new renderings of the big festival.

"The announcement by Super Bowl planners will show the world what they can expect during our 10-day Super Bowl festival in the Bold North," according to a news release from the Super Bowl Host Committee.

