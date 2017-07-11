Moore, Fowles named WNBA All-Star starters

Stock Image (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL - A combination of votes from fans, players and media members have placed Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore and center Sylvia Fowles in the starting Western Conference lineup for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

It is familiar territory for both standouts: This year marks the fifth All-Star start for Moore, and the fourth time that Fowles has been named an All-Star. Filling out the Western Conference lineup is Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

Cheryl Reeve of the Lynx will serve as head coach of the Western Conference.

The starting lineup voted for the Eastern Conference includes Tina Charles of the New York Liberty, Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun, Tiffany Hayes of the Atlanta Dream and Jasmine Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

New York Liberty head coach Bill Laimbeer will coach the eastern squad.

Moore is the top vote-getter among fans (32,866) followed by Delle Donne, Parker and Fowles.

All-Star reserves will be announced on Tuesday, July 18, with the All-Star game taking place July 22.

