Moore helps Lynx rout Mercury 105-69

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Maya Moore scored 21 points, Jia Perkins had 18 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-69 on Tuesday night.



Sylvia Fowles added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lynx (23-6), who made a season-high 12 3-pointers. Natasha Howard has 12 points and eight rebounds, and Alexis Jones scored 11 points.



Minnesota shot 54 percent (39 for 72) from the field.



Monique Currie scored 14 points for Phoenix (15-15).

