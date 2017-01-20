Moss, Garnett reflect on life in MN

Former Timberwolf Kevin Garnett invited Viking great Randy Moss to hang out with him on KG's Area 21 to compare commercials they've done, talk hoops, and reminisce about their time in Minnesota.

They are arguably the two most talented professioal athletes to ever play in Minnesota, physically gifted with mercurial personalities and mostly love-hate relationships with the Twin Cities media.

Former Timberwolf Kevin Garnett invited Viking great Randy Moss to hang out with him on KG's Area 21 to compare commercials they've done, talk hoops, and reminisce about their time in Minnesota. They laughed while watching 'Little Randy' in his Direct TV spots, and KG wearing a wig while pitching for State Farm.

"The fruity merch on the top shelf," Moss howled. "Man, we've come a long way.

"We've come a long way..." -@RandyMoss & KG reflect on their careers & take a look at each other's commercials. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/NeLVVy8MUM — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) January 20, 2017

Talk turned a bit more serious, though, when discussing their relationships with the media and a perceived lack of loyalty from their respective teams.

"When you're young, you kinda do dumb things," Moss said, reflecting on his battles with reporters and his aloof public persona. "Immature," agreed Garnett. "But when you get older and start maturing, growing, maturing, you reflect on the dumb stuff you did throughout your career," Moss added.

Moss also talked about his relationship with the Vikings, and how it changed when Denny Green was fired as head coach. "We had a bond more like a father-son bond, and I felt that HE wanted me there in Minnesota. But after he left it felt like they did not want Denny's players in Minnesota anymore," Moss opined. "I was loyal to the Minnesota Vikings, I was loyal to Coach Green and the organization, for them to ship me out (after) 6 years, not understanding the business.... I probably would have got out of there the second year. (1999).. "

After that the conversation morphed into something more personal, the relationship between Moss and Garnett and their parallel paths as young superstars trying to forge careers on Minnesota's landscape. Both say knowing what they know now, they would have forged a closer friendship and spent more time together. "Probably would have been a lot more of enjoying each other and enjoying the city, cause it was some great days in 'Sota, know what I'm saying," Garnett said.

"Being able to support one another was the biggest thing..." -@RandyMoss & KG reflect on their time together in Minnesota... #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/EXnM5kvb9R — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) January 20, 2017

"I think it was more being able to support one another was the biggest thing," Moss reflected. "You come to my games, I come to yours, it was more respect."

Garnett brought up an evening the two shared with the late Kirby Puckett after the Twins legend invited them to dinner. KG remembered how Puckett talked to them about what kind of men and athletes to be,

"There's been some great things KG, some great things man," Moss insisted.

"Shout to 'Sota, shout to Kirby, Puck you know what it is," Garnett shouted, pounding his chest and pointing to the sky.

