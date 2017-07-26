Move-in day at Vikings training camp

Vikings QB Sam Bradford joined the team last season after camp had ended, so this was his first dorm experience in Mankato. (Photo: KARE 11)

MANKATO, Minn. - Wednesday was move-in day in Mankato for Vikings training camp, as the veteran players checked into their dorms and the rookies spent the morning at practice.

For the 52nd and final time in Mankato, the guys checked in with all the amenities they're going to need and want for the next couple of weeks. Dorm life has been a long-standing tradition on the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato, but for some players, it's a first.

"This is the first time that I've been on a team where we go away for training camp," said the team's other quarterback, Sam Bradford.

Bradford joined the team last season after camp had ended.

"Every other team I've been on we've done it at our facility, so it's a little bit different coming down here and walking into a dorm room for the first time since college," he said. "But I thought it was really cool today to pull in and see all of our fans out there. I think that's pretty special and it just speaks of, you know, how great our fans are."

Teddy Bridgewater was in the house, but the Vikings announced Wednesday that he has been placed on the Physically Unable To Perform List. Bridgewater and Coach Zimmer will be speaking to media on Thursday.

