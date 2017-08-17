KARE
Close
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Alicia and Melissa audition for Timberwolves announcer job

The Timberwolves are holding auditions to find their next PA announcer.

Melissa Colorado, KARE 7:40 AM. CDT August 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Calling all Timberwolves fans! Do you have the perfect set of pipes to be the team's new arena announcer? 

After longtime announcer Rod Johnson stepped down last month, the team is holding open auditions in their search for the team's new voice. 

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado gave it their best shot, but came up a touch short... and the job remains open. 

For those interested in auditioning, the team asks that you RSVP at entertainment@timberwolves.com. 

The auditions are taking place Thursday, August 17th from 3 PM - 10 PM at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. 

 

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories