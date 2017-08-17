Alicia and Melissa audition for Timberwolves announcer job

KARE's Melissa Colorado and Alicia Lewis both tried to grab the Timberwolves arena announcer job, but sadly, neither was up to snuff.

MINNEAPOLIS - Calling all Timberwolves fans! Do you have the perfect set of pipes to be the team's new arena announcer?

After longtime announcer Rod Johnson stepped down last month, the team is holding open auditions in their search for the team's new voice.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado gave it their best shot, but came up a touch short... and the job remains open.

For those interested in auditioning, the team asks that you RSVP at entertainment@timberwolves.com.

The auditions are taking place Thursday, August 17th from 3 PM - 10 PM at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

