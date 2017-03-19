Casspi agrees to terms with Wolves

Feb 23, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Omri Casspi (18) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to terms on a deal with free agent forward Omri Casspi.

The two sides came to an agreement on Sunday in New Orleans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Timberwolves have not announced the deal.

Casspi was traded from Sacramento to New Orleans in the deal that brought DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans. But he suffered a broken thumb in his first game with New Orleans and had to be waived. The injury has healed enough for Casspi to garner interest from teams again, and he met with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau in New Orleans on Sunday to finish the deal.

ESPN first reported the discussions.

