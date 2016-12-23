Cousins' 32 lead Kings back against Timberwolves, 109-105

MINNEAPOLIS - DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points, including 21 in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 on Friday night.
Cousins hit three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which has won four of its past five games. Anthony Tolliver came off the bench to go 5 of 7 on 3s and score 17 points as the Kings hit a season-high 15 3-pointers. Sacramento was 15 of 29 from beyond the arc.
Zach LaVine scored a career-high 40 points and tied a career best with seven 3s for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his 10th straight double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had won three of their previous four games.
Ricky Rubio had a season-high 13 points, all in the third, as the Timberwolves opened a nine-point lead.
