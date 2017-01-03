Covington's buzzer-beater lifts 76ers over Twolves

Jan 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) hits the game winning shot past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) with 0.2 seconds left at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia 76ers won 93-91. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 93-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The Sixers needed the late basket after they blew a 26-point lead and seemed headed to overtime. Ricky Rubio, just a 26 percent 3-point shooter, buried one with 1.6 seconds left that tied it at 91.

Dario Saric hit Covington, who had been booed most of the game, for the decisive bucket that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for the Sixers.

Embiid again showed that the NBA's top rookie just might play on one of the league's worst teams. Embiid has won over Philly with his humor on social media and colorful quotes as he chases A-list celebrities for potential dates.

He'll be a bigger hit if he helps the Sixers win more games.