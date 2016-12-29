Denver Nuggets edge out Timberwolves 105-103

Dec 28, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler (right) boxes out Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) for a rebound during the second half at Pepsi Center.Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER - Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Denver Nuggets hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Wednesday night.



The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.



Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.



Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20.

