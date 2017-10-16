First look at Target Center renovations

You've probably noticed the new look on the outside of Target Center, all part of the $140 million renovation. But things have changed dramatically inside, too. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - You've probably noticed the new look on the outside of Target Center, all part of the $140 million renovation.

But things have changed dramatically inside, too.

"Fans are going to notice a lot of things," said Ted Johnson, the Timberwolves Chief Strategy Officer. "Everything from the new atrium and the new lobby that are very prominently that sit out here on the corner of First and Sixth."

George Mikan's statue sits here, guarding an arena Mr. Basketball never could have imagined. A new floor, painted with the Wolves' new logo, surrounded by 18,978 new seats. Five hundred are labeled "Lexus," which get you into the "Lexus Courtside Club."

"You know, that's a club that, quite frankly, other venues in town have similar clubs, but the Timberwolves never really had an equivalent club to offer our fans," said Johnson, pointing out the areas for the high-end food and drinks.

Or maybe you just want a beer. The concourse - lined with new artwork, brick, and wood - can take you to the new Beer Garden.

"So, any fan that wants to grab a beer can sort of come out on the landing, watch the game a little bit," said Johnson.

Target Center took out 400 seats to open up this space.

Another space that's changed dramatically is the Wolves locker room. It's bigger, circular, and lined with the new logo. Oh, and Jimmy Butler sits here now, hoping to end a 13-year playoff drought.

"It really is a turning of a chapter, a dawn of a new day," said Johnson. "You can use all of those analogies, but it's about a restart, a new chapter in our team's history. And we couldn't be more excited to get the building open and to get fans in here to play some basketball."

The Wolves open the season on the road, at San Antonio on Wednesday. Then, on Friday, it's the home opener when the Wolves welcome Ricky Rubio and the Utah Jazz to Target Center.

