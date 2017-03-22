Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs outlast Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) chase a loose ball in the first quarter at Target Center. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds to play to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-93 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.



LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points for the Spurs, who remained 2 1/2 games behind Golden State for the top seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio scored 35 points off of 23 turnovers by Minnesota and held off a fourth-quarter rally from the Wolves.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight games to fade from playoff contention in the West. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Shabazz Muhammad scored 16 of his 18 points in the second quarter for Minnesota.

