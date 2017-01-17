Leonard's 34 points rally Spurs past Timberwolves, 122-114

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at AT&T Center. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a strong start by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 122-114 victory Tuesday night.

Leonard's fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the season's first half since Tim Duncan in 2003.

Coming off a career-high 38 on Saturday against Phoenix in Mexico City, Leonard was 12 for 17 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, spoiling Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau's 59th birthday.

San Antonio had difficulty with Minnesota's explosive starting lineup. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 14 assists. Zach LaVine scored 18, Gorgui Dieng had 17 and Andrew Wiggins 10.

