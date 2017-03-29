KARE
Rubio's late free throws help Wolves end skid at Indiana

Associated Press , KARE 1:52 PM. CDT March 29, 2017

 
INDIANAPOLIS - Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Rubio was fouled by Jeff Teague, though it appeared Rubio ran into his own teammate on the play. 

 

 

