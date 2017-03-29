Rubio's late free throws help Wolves end skid at Indiana

Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) looks to pass the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Rubio was fouled by Jeff Teague, though it appeared Rubio ran into his own teammate on the play.