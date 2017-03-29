Rubio's late free throws help Wolves end skid at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter. Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 12 rebounds.Rubio was fouled by Jeff Teague, though it appeared Rubio ran into his own teammate on the play.
