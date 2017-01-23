Timberwolves buy Iowa D-League team

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is buying the Iowa Energy, an NBA D-League team based in Des Moines. (Photo: Iowa Energy)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is buying the Iowa Energy, an NBA D-League team based in Des Moines.

Once approved, Minnesota would become the 18th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League affiliate.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Iowa Energy into the Timberwolves family,” said Taylor. “It’s great knowing that we can develop our young players so close to home and enjoy all the other benefits that come with owning a D-League team. We look forward to growing our relationship with the greater Des Moines area, the state of Iowa and basketball fans across the Upper Midwest.”

The Iowa Energy is currently affiliated with the Memphis Grizzlies. It has been affiliated with seven NBA teams between 2007-2014, including serving as Minnesota’s affiliate for the 2013-14 campaign.

The Energy, which captured the 2011 NBA D-League Championship, will continue to play home games at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.

The Timberwolves join the Minnesota Wild, who also have a development team (Iowa Wild) in Des Moines.

