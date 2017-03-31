Timberwolves to unveil new logo

MINNEAPOLIS - A new year, a new look. The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to unveil its new logo at their final home game of the season.
On April 11, the team will show off the brand new logo, which marks the start of an eventful spring and summer as the Timberwolves look to evolve.
Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson stopped by the KARE Saturday Morning show to discuss the new branding and provide an update on what's ahead for the team -- and the Target Center renovation.
