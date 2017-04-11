Timberwolves unveil new logo

MINNEAPOLIS - A new year, a new look. The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled its new logo Tuesday -- at the final home game of the season.
The team showed off the brand new logo during halftime with a ceremony to mark the occasion. The team says the new look marks the start of an eventful spring and summer as the Timberwolves look to evolve.
Welcome to the New Era. #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/STDKfWVMrJ— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2017
Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson stopped by the KARE Saturday Morning show last weekend to discuss the new branding and provide an update on what's ahead for the team -- and the Target Center renovation.
