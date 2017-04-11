Timberwolves unveil new logo

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a new logo Tuesday at the final home game of the season. (Photo: Courtesy Minnesota Timberwolves)

MINNEAPOLIS - A new year, a new look. The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled its new logo Tuesday -- at the final home game of the season.

The team showed off the brand new logo during halftime with a ceremony to mark the occasion. The team says the new look marks the start of an eventful spring and summer as the Timberwolves look to evolve.

Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson stopped by the KARE Saturday Morning show last weekend to discuss the new branding and provide an update on what's ahead for the team -- and the Target Center renovation.

