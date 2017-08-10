Timberwolves unveil team uniforms for 2017-18

On Thursday the Tiimberwolves revealed brand new uniforms for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

MINNEAPOLIS - It is fitting that a re-made Minnesota Timberwolves team will begin its reign with a brand new look.

On Thursday the NBA club unveiled new uniforms, a collaboration between the Timberwolves and noted design guru Rodney Richardson of RARE Design. There are currently two versions of the uniform, named the "Association" and the "Icon." Two more uniform varieties will be revealed at a later date.

Nike previously announced that the NBA is doing away with the standard home and away uniforms, instead allowing home teams to choose a set home jersey and visitors to choose whatever contrasting color and style they want to wear.

The jerseys are also the first in team history to feature the Fitbit patch, which is part of a sponsorship deal. The new wearables will be available for fans to purchase September 29 at the Timberwolves Team Store at Target Center.

