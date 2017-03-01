Towns helps Timberwolves coast to 107-80 win over Jazz

Mar 1, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

Salt Lake City - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 107-80 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.



Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Shabazz Muhammad added 18 for the Timberwolves, who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Utah was the fourth opponent in the last seven games that Minnesota held under 90 points.



Dante Exum scored 15 points and Gordon Hayward added 13 to lead the Jazz, while Derrick Favors had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak in the series for Utah, which has lost two straight overall.

