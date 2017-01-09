Towns, Rubio lead Timberwolves over Mavericks, 101-92

Jan 9, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after dunking the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers.

Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent.

Rubio scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves some breathing room after Dallas had whittled a 21-point lead to 81-77.

He hit three free throws with 2:08 to play to give Minnesota a 97-83 lead.