Wolves roll short-handed Bulls

Feb 12, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins (22) talks to guard Ricky Rubio (9) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Target Center. The Timberwolves beat the Bulls 117-89. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the severely short-handed Chicago Bulls 117-89 on Sunday.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Minnesota shot 54 percent to help coach Tom Thibodeau sweep the season series against his former team. Gorgui Dieng added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Bulls, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser with injuries. The Bulls turned the ball over 18 times, were outrebounded 46-35 and were outscored 56-38 in the paint.

