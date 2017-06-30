Wolves trade Ricky Rubio to Jazz

Mar 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) points to a teammate after making a three-point shot in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached an agreement to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency.

The Timberwolves confirmed the deal Friday evening. The team will get a 2018 first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Oklahoma City Thunder) from Utah.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor has resisted trade proposals for Rubio all week, including this morning according to sources. Something changed — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 30, 2017

Rubio spent six seasons in Minnesota, delighting Wolves fans with flashy passing and an approachable nature while also suffering through losing season after losing season.

“We’d like to thank Ricky for his time in Minnesota over the course of the last six-plus years,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. “Ricky has been a consummate professional over my time in Minnesota and has done tremendous things in the community. We appreciate all he’s done for the organization and wish him the best of luck in Utah.”

