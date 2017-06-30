KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Wolves trade Ricky Rubio to Jazz

Eric Perkins and Ryan Shaver talk Ricky Rubio trade

Associated Press , KARE 7:02 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached an agreement to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency.

The Timberwolves confirmed the deal Friday evening. The team will get a 2018 first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Oklahoma City Thunder) from Utah.

Rubio spent six seasons in Minnesota, delighting Wolves fans with flashy passing and an approachable nature while also suffering through losing season after losing season.

“We’d like to thank Ricky for his time in Minnesota over the course of the last six-plus years,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. “Ricky has been a consummate professional over my time in Minnesota and has done tremendous things in the community. We appreciate all he’s done for the organization and wish him the best of luck in Utah.”

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories