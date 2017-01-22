NFC Championship Game breakdown: Shootout for Packers, Falcons?

Oct 30, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett celebrates a failed fourth down conversion by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Falcons won 33-32. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (Joe Buck and Troy Aikman)

Line: Falcons by 4

Injuries: Lots of banged up receivers. Falcons star Julio Jones vows to play even though a chronic toe injury still hampers him. He practiced on Friday. Green Bay's Jordy Nelson hopes to return after suffering cracked ribs two weeks ago. Fellow Packers WRs Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are alqo questionable. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported all three have been cleared to play, barring last-minute setbacks. The Pack's secondary remains at less than full strength, while Atlanta lost DE Adrian Clayborn to a torn biceps last week.

Weather: 72 and comfortable. This will be the final game played in the climate-controlled Georgia Dome.

Recent history: Atlanta's 33-32 victory on Oct. 30 broke a four-game losing streak to Green Bay. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 366 yards and three TDs in his last playoff visit to the Georgia Dome, a 48-21 win on the Packers' road to a Super Bowl XLV victory during the 2010 season.

When the Packers have the ball

-- Rodgers has been unconscious during the team's eight-game winning streak. Since Nov. 20, he's been totally locked in while passing for 2,735 yards, 24 TDs (against just one INT) while completing 68.2% of his passes with a 117.5 passer rating. And he's hardly missed a beat despite Nelson's recent absence, guiding Green Bay to all 72 of its playoff points since his favorite receiver went down. Rodgers had no trouble dissecting Atlanta's 28th-ranked pass defense in Week 8 for four TD passes and might have more tricks up his sleeve while facing a fairly green unit.

-- Atlanta is average against the run, allowing roughly 100 yards per outing. But Green Bay rarely commits to it; only three teams had fewer rushing attempts this season. Ty Montgomery has done a nice job since the Packers converted him into a back, but he's not exactly a workhorse, getting more than 11 carries just once. Given that, chances seem good that this game could become a track meet with Rodgers fully content to air it out.

-- Though many are expecting a shootout, the Falcons are certainly capable of slowing Green Bay down. OLB Vic Beasley's 15½ regular-season sacks led the league, and graybeard Dwight Freeney can still make a blocker look bad. And keep an eye on two Atlanta rookies: S Keanu Neal can deliver thunderous hits that change momentum, and LB Deion Jones is capable of splashy plays – he averaged 55 return yards with his three INTs this season.

When the Falcons have the ball

-- MVP frontrunner Matt Ryan still doesn't generate the same buzz Rodgers does, but he's been playing every bit as well. Since Atlanta's most recent loss Dec. 4, Ryan has produced 1,469 yards, 14 TDs and zero INTs through the air for a sublime 131.8 rating, a fitting cap to his record-setting season. Jones' presence certainly makes this offense more dynamic. But Ryan, who threw for 288 yards and three scores when these teams last played, has also thrived without the all-pro and could really explode while taking aim at Green Bay's M*A*S*H unit secondary.

-- Atlanta's largely unheralded tailback tandem of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 24 TDs this season. Freeman scored twice in the regular-season matchup, which Coleman missed with a hamstring injury. A dynamic receiver out of the backfield, Coleman could present a dangerous option if the Packers double cover Jones or are forced to commit other resources to assist the defensive backs.

-- The Packers will surely need to generate pressure on Ryan to relieve the burden on the back end. But can they? OLB Clay Matthews has just two sacks since suffering a shoulder injury Nov. 28. Julius Peppers, who just turned 37, has only two sacks in his last six games. And given Ryan's hot hand plus the danger Freeman and Coleman present in space, Green Bay may not be able to afford many blitz gambles.

Special teams: Falcons K Matt Bryant deservedly reached his first Pro Bowl in his 15th season. Green Bay's Mason Crosby was one of the heroes in last week's win and has converted a playoff record 23 consecutive field goals. Neither team is particularly explosive on returns, though this might be a good time for the Packers to give Randall Cobb more opportunities. Atlanta struggled to contain Devin Hester in kick coverage last weekend.

Packers X-factor: CB Micah Hyde has been clutch in the playoffs, breaking up four passes, intercepting one and notching a sack so far.

Falcons X-factor: WR Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta's second-leading receiver, could have a bigger role if Jones struggles. And keep an eye out for trick plays – Sanu has an exceptional arm and is 5-for-5 with two TDs when throwing the ball, typically off reverses, during his career.

Packers stat to know: Green Bay has allowed an average of 31 points in its last seven road games.

Falcons stat to know: Coleman's 13.6 yards per reception led all running backs in 2016 and was better than notable receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and even Nelson.

Packers quote: "I knew what I was doing. I was hoping to take some of the pressure off of some of the guys and put it on myself. I knew I had to play better." – Rodgers, reflecting on his midseason "run the table" prediction

Falcons quote: "I don’t specifically have to go out on the field and defend Aaron, which is a good thing for us." – Ryan

USA TODAY Sports