Adrian Peterson to sign with Saints

Adrian Peterson looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 3, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo: Jon Durr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - What a classic storyline... aging superstar gets another chance, and an opportunity to put a thumb in the eye of the team that sent him packing.

It's a storyline that has a chance to play out under the bright lights of prime time, as Adrian Peterson will open the season as a member of the New Orleans Saints, who take on the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener on Monday, September 11, at U. S. Bank Stadium.

AP told ESPN's Josina Anderson Tuesday morning that the $7 million deal he plans on signing is for one year with a second year option. With incentives, ESPN reports that the contract could net Peterson $8.25 million.

“Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit,” he told ESPN's Anderson, who broke the story of Peterson's signing. “Additionally, my wife and family added their confirmation with the same feelings. On offense, it goes without saying that the Saints are really solid behind Drew Brees. I feel like my skill set can make them even more dominant as a unit. They have a great offensive line, which is something that stood out to me as well. I could tell from talking to head coach Sean Payton over the last two weeks that he did his due diligence in evaluating how I could contribute."

The 32-year-old Peterson became a free agent when the Vikings decided not to pick up his $18 million option for 2017. He spent 10 years in Minnesota, leaving as the 16th ranked rusher in NFL history.

