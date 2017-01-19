Conflicting reports: Did NFL admit mistake in crucial penalty against Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts to a pass interference call in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Four days after the Dallas Cowboys' season ended with a gut-wrenching loss to the Green Bay Packers at home, conflicting reports surfaced about a crucial penalty call against Dallas early in the game.

If you ask veteran front office member and TV analyst Michael Lombardi, the NFL has admitted a bizarre but crucial 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler shouldn’t have been called.

Lombardi said on Twitter Thursday that the league has told multiple teams the call should not have been made. Don't see tweets below? Go here.

The too many men in the huddle call on Dallas for 15 yards was a mistake, the league admitted this to teams...sorry.... — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

A tweet sent less than an hour later by NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora, however, stood by the call and said the rule has been in place for decades.

Penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in GB-Dal properly called. Rule 5, Section 2, Article 8e has been rule since 1955 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) January 19, 2017

Trailing 7-3 in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers, Butler was flagged for entering the Cowboys’ huddle but not participating in the ensuing play.

It negated a 22-yard completion that would’ve given Dallas the ball inside the Green Bay 20. Instead, the Cowboys were moved back to the 48-yard line and would punt on the possession. The Packers would go up 21-3 before the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback.

The rare penalty call against Butler baffled Cowboys fans on social media. According to Lombardi, it confused others around the NFL, too.

“Other teams saw the call, called the league office for clarification and NFL said Dallas was not being deceptive, no call was the right call,” Lombardi wrote.

Spoke w/ 2 teams that talked to the NFL office about the huddle call and both said it was a mistake. No deception on the part of D, no call — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

Other teams saw the call, called the league office for clarification and NFL said Dallas was not being deceptive,no call was the right call — michael lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 19, 2017

Signora's tweet Thursday said the substitution rule has been in place since 1955. A source within the Cowboys organization told WFAA Sports that the penalty on Butler hasn't been called since the 1980s.

Section 2, Article 5 of the NFL Rule Book says the following of offensive substitutions:

“If he approaches the huddle and communicates with a teammate, he is required to participate in at least one play before being withdrawn. Violations of this rule may be penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Note: The intent of the rule is to prevent teams from using simulated substitutions to confuse an opponent, while still permitting a player (or players) to enter and leave without participating in a play in certain situations, such as a change in a coaching decision on fourth down, even though he has approached the huddle and communicated with a teammate.”

Butler jogged onto the field before the 2nd-and-10 play, but did not appear to enter the huddle. The only apparent communication with any player was a high-five with Dez Bryant before Butler retreated to the sideline.

Green Bay went on to win 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Mason Crosby. The Packers play the Falcons on Jan. 22 for the NFC Championship.

