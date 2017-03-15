10,000 volunteers sought for Super Bowl 52

The Vikings say each of 66,655 tickets for each home game have been sold, resulting in the creation of a waiting list. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The application process for Super Bowl 52 volunteers is officially open.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) is looking for up to 10,000 volunteers, known as "Crew 52," to help welcome more than one million guests expected next February for Super Bow LII.

Starting Wednesday, volunteers can apply online to begin the process to join Crew 52.

“Volunteers are a critical part of ensuring each and every guest who travels to take part in Super Bowl LII has a memorable time,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the MNSBHC in an emailed statement. “For our guests, our Crew 52 volunteers will be their first warm welcome when they arrive in Minnesota, and their last goodbye. It’s one of the many ways we’re working to ensure that their Super Bowl visit will be one of many our guests make to Minnesota.”

Crew 52 volunteers must go through the application process which includes a background check, interview and training sessions before serving.

Volunteers will be asked to serve a minimum of three shifts between four and six hours each and will receive a uniform kid that includes a jacket, a polo shirt and backpack.

Volunteer support will not be required inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Link to online application: https://mnsuperbowl.rosterfy.co/signup

FAQ's: www.mnsuperbowl.com/Crew52

