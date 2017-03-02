MN airports prepping for Super Bowl LII

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dave Lessard is already planning for next February.

"We can fit 6 to 8 depending on the size of the cabin of the plane," said Lessard, who manages St. Paul Flight Center, a private business that services and houses private planes at St. Paul Downtown Airport.

"Indoor parking is going to be at a premium. There just won't be enough," said Lessard.

Not next February, there won't. Not for all of the VIP's flying in for Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium. St. Paul Downtown Airport Manager Joe Harris expects more than 1,200 private take off and landings in the metro that week, with his airport being one of the busiest for private planes.

"St. Paul has a lot of great things. We think this is a worthwhile investment," said Harris.

That's one reason why the airport is adding a restaurant this year and getting a new paint job.

Harris has already been working on Super Bowl LI for a year now; he wants everything to be perfect, which also means getting creative to find parking spots for 150 planes.

"So, that could be potentially parking airplanes on Runway 1331 here. Even 979 staying out of the safety areas of the runway that will remain open," said Harris, pointing to a map of St. Paul Downtown Airport.

Over the next year, every single detail will be ironed out, except - the weather.

"If we get good weather it'll come off very well. But, if we get challenging weather that's going to be the biggest dynamic and wild card. We want to make sure they get a good experience when they come to Minneapolis/St. Paul, so we have to put our best foot forward," said Lessard.

