SB 52 events continue at Vikings Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS - On Tuesday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host committee organized a two day celebration near U.S. Bank Stadium, welcoming the Super Bowl to Minnesota.

People were drinking hot chocolate and coffee to stay warm as temperatures dropped into the teens on Tuesday.

Some Minnesotans say nothing is going to stop them from embracing this exciting event coming to our state next year.

There were ice sculptures, games and surprises for those who showed up all in an effort to get everyone in the winter spirit.

The “Celebrate the Bold North” event will continue Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will kick off their “52 Weeks of Giving Campaign” at a press conference in north Minneapolis.

It will give 52 legacy grants to communities and organizations across the state that are investing in the health and wellness of Minnesota children.

On Friday, there will be a “Show Us Your Bold” rally at 5:00 p.m. at the Mall of America’s rotunda featuring Minnesota Vikings players and community leaders.

