Countdown to the Big Game on KARE 11

HOUSTON - KARE 11 is counting down to the big game in 2018 when Super Bowl LII comes to Minnesota.

Randy Shaver, Chris Hrapsky and a team of KARE 11 photographers are down in Houston to find out what Minnesota is in store for and how we can create the best game experience.

Watch KARE 11 on Monday February 6 at 9 p.m. for an hour long special looking at "The Countdown to the Big Game."

We'll take a look at the NFL Experience in Houston, talk to the Minnesota Host Committee to find out what it takes to bring it all to Minneapolis.

NFL Experience in Houston. Credit: Bea Chang

Back in Minnesota we'll find out more about the 2018 plans for the Winter Carnival to take advantage of the national exposure, the return of the huge ice castles and more.

We'll talk to former Viking Matt Birk in Houston about his role with the Minnesota Host Committee.

And we'll look back at the last time Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl in 1992 and meet some folks who were involved in the half-time show.

NFL Experience in Houston. Credit: Bea Chang

(© 2017 KARE)