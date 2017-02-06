Hidden messages in Lady Gaga's halftime performance

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show — while not overtly political — contained some social commentary just below the surface.

In the very beginning of her performance, the pop artist sang "America the Beautiful" before quickly switching to, "This Land is Your Land," a Woody Guthrie tune popular in many of the protests that have taken place after President Trump took office. People sang the song at women's marches across the nation the day after Trump's inauguration and at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport in light of Trump's immigration travel ban among other instances.

The song is popular at protests because it sort of is a protest song. The U.S. Library of Congress said Guthrie, a product of the Great Depression, wrote it in response to "God Bless America." Guthrie didn't like the song because he said it ignored the uneven distribution of wealth in America.

Of course, it wouldn't have been surprising for Gaga to say something political, given her support Hillary Clinton and the fact she staged a one-woman protest after Trump won the election. She also regularly preaches and sings about inclusiveness, particularly when it comes to race and sexual orientation.

She had said before the performance she would weave any statements through her music.

“The only statements that’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career,” Gaga said. “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country. It’s one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies.”

She followed through, belting out a performance of "Born this Way," an ode to inclusiveness:

No matter gay, straight, or bi

Lesbian, transgendered life

I'm on the right track baby

I was born to survive

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made

I'm on the right track baby

I was born to be brave

Her message wasn't lost on Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden. Both tweeted about the performance.

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUspic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

(© 2017 KHOU)