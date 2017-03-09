Hospitality industry prepares for Super Bowl 52

AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America's lounge. (Photo: Chad Nelson)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A new hotel is now open in Bloomington and it's already almost full for Super Bowl 52.

"As soon as people started finding out about this hotel and when it was going to open we had people start reaching out, businesses start reaching out asking about guest rooms," said Shane Christenson, general manager at AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America.

The five-story hotel by Marriott International, Inc. opened in mid-February. It features 148 guest rooms, 730 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center and AC lounge and bar.

AC Hotel is focused on the modern-day traveler.

"We talk about stripping away the unnecessary and taking away some of those things that the guests really aren't looking for today. Some of those bigger things like big ballroom space, and concierge, and bellmen at the front door," Christenson said. "We're focused more on the individual business traveler and the things that they may need."

Wednesday morning, a business toured the hotel for Super Bowl 52. Christenson said if they went ahead with booking the rooms, the hotel would then be full.

AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America opens at a time when hotels are popping up all across the metro area. AC Hotel just opened another location in downtown Minneapolis last fall. A third AC Hotel will open before the Super Bowl in St. Louis Park.

Minneapolis alone has added more than 1,000 hotel rooms ahead of Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"A hotel lasts at least 30 years or is financed over 30 years and people don't make that kind of investment for a 10-day event," said Dan McElroy, executive vice president of the Minnesota Lodging Association. "However, it may affect the timing and it may affect the interest in the market but it's longer term than that."

McElroy said it was time for new hotels in the Twin Cities.

"Demand is strong," he said. "More than 75 percent of our rooms are occupied in Minneapolis and St. Paul. We've had some 80 and 85 percent months during peak times. That's amazing. That's really strong. Also, rates are improving. So while the Super Bowl is important, the market is really what's important."

He added, "The boom is pretty much in place."

According to McElroy, the last time we saw a hotel boom like this was in the years leading up to the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul.

As far as how many hotel rooms are still available for the Super Bowl, Meet Minneapolis spokesperson Kristen Montag said less than half of the 41,000 hotel rooms in the metro are blocked out for the NFL, the Host Committee and Meet Minneapolis. That means more than half have been on the open market.

Montag said Meet Minneapolis expects they will all be booked for the Super Bowl but there is still time to reserve rooms in the area now. Pricing varies greatly depending on location and date.

