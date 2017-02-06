Leaders weigh in on Super Bowl 52 opportunities, challenges

Minneapolis. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS – With Super Bowl 51 officially in the history books, Minnesota is gearing up to host the extravagant event in just one year.

Just one year, you ask? That’s right. Community leaders argue that time goes quickly when hosting an event of this magnitude.

“When you are managing a large-scale event, whether it be the RNC or the All Star Game, a year is a week,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau.

Harteau is among several leaders KARE 11 interviewed within the last month to get an update on their Super Bowl 52 planning.

‘A HUGE OPPORTUNITY’

One of those leaders is Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges. The Democratic mayor inherited the Super Bowl hosting responsibilities, and she says she couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity.

“We’re already great. And we’re already extraordinary. This is just the opportunity to show people how great we are,” Hodges told KARE 11 inside U.S. Bank Stadium, with a window view of downtown – including City Hall.

US Bank Stadium. Credit: KARE 11

Hodges suggests it will be critical to harness all the media energy and attention to showcase exactly what Minneapolis – and Minnesota – has to offer.

“What are we going to showcase to the media, so they can show it to the world? And what are we going to do to make sure the people who come here have an amazing experience in the city and in the region?” she asked, adding that the exposure will be far-reaching – from showing off the region’s restaurants and microbreweries, to highlighting the art scene and outdoor activities.

“My hope is that if we do it right, we will be drawing more people to come back to live, to invest, to vacation, to spend time. And I’m really excited about the opportunity,” she said.

But Hodges acknowledges launching that kind of campaign takes a lot of work – and time.

“We’ve been meeting already for a year and more,” Hodges said.

’52 WEEKS IS NOT A LOT OF TIME’

As for that timeline, Minneapolis City Coordinator Spencer Cronk says city departments are already coordinating with “partnering agencies” at the local, state and federal level to ensure smooth service during the Super Bowl stretch.

“These might be health inspectors, or they might be business license people. 311 operators, 911, all of the people that ensure behind the scenes that this is a great experience for our residents,” Cronk said, adding that residents will not notice a disruption in their “core services,” from garbage collection to 911 service.

And that’s especially critical, given the sheer number of visitors involved.

“We’ve heard initial estimates of about 125,000 visitors coming into our region. But that said, there’s often a million touchpoints, because some of those visitors go to different events during the 10-day Super Bowl period. And so we do expect and have that impact for about a million people coming into our city at those different times,” he said.

And Cronk adds many of those people have already solidified their plans for a Minnesota visit.

“There are about 8,000 hotel rooms in the Minneapolis area. Maybe 6,000 rooms have been booked already. So you think about the number of nights that people are going to stay – so about 20,000 hotel room nights have already been booked,” he said.

‘WE’RE GOING TO BE ALL HANDS ON DECK’

One of those key partners during the event will be Metro Transit. The transit agency will help shuttle people from hotels to the various events throughout the region, while also helping to offset parking that will be at a premium.

Metro Transit light rail. Credit: KARE 11

Metro Transit General Manager Brian Lamb said they’ll be providing the regular bus and train service throughout the 10-day period.

“But also on top of that, we’ll be running special services to both the event venues, but also connecting with the hotels and other locations that people will be staying at attending the events,” he said.

Lamb adds the boosted service will also help local residents deal with the disruptions and detours in their regular routes. He notes the agency will cover the additional demand on services with overtime and strategic scheduling – the cost of which will likely be covered by the additional fares collected during the festivities. And despite what is expected to be a busy stretch, Lamb predicts all will go smoothly, given Metro Transit has practice.

“We carried 371,000 people that day,” Lamb said, referring to Sept. 1, 2016, when the Saints, Vikings, Gophers and Twins all had home games on the same day.

“We are really very good at being able to plan and execute for special events. We want people to feel very comfortable that using transit is going to be a convenient way to get around that Super Bowl week,” Lamb said.

‘THE HIGHEST LEVEL SECURITY EVENT’

But perhaps the biggest challenge of all relates to providing security during the Super Bowl festivities. Harteau herself admits planning for the event is “very complex, very challenging.” It’s why the Minneapolis Chief shadowed the Houston Police Chief during his department’s Super Bowl weekend.

Harteau took notes – and also noted differences.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau. Credit: KARE 11

“It’s complex in that Houston has 5,500 police officers. We have a little less than 900,” she said, explaining that’s why security will be approached from a regional perspective.

“We can’t manage the Super Bowl itself with just our staff. So we have to rely on other departments across the Twin Cities and the state,” Harteau said.

Already, officers have begun training and even building needed command areas for the event, recognizing that the role of the department will cover the gamut that period – from keeping people safe from the cold, to protecting against terror threats.

“What people forget is this is a 10-day event. So the Super Bowl itself is challenging, but it’s the 10 days leading up to it. It’s the sheer volume of people we’ll have in the Twin Cities. Multiple events – celebrities – people who need security. Making sure we have security on those hard targets, the buildings. But also with all the additional people, it will really present some challenges. But we look forward to it,” Harteau said.

Harteau expects they’ll need an average of 800 officers assigned to various duties every day during the stretch, which means, “their days off are canceled. They know they don’t get to utilize vacation time. And they have training, but they’re excited to be a part of it,” Harteau said.

And the chief will also lead by example.

“I will be here, probably not sleeping,” Harteau said.

THE PRICE TAG

City leaders consistently told KARE 11 it was simply too early to determine the cost of hosting the Super Bowl. They suggest they’ll have a better idea once Houston makes their final calculations and as we get closer to the Minnesota event.

However, a Houston Super Bowl spokesman told KARE 11 that the city is spending $63 million to host the event, including significant private and some public money.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Super Bowl notes an economic analysis suggests the event will have a “$400 million positive economic impact for Minnesota’s businesses and our economy as a whole.” The committee also expects the exposure will cultivate new interest in Minnesota tourism.

