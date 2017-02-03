'Loudmouth' radio host calls Houston 'a dump'

Craig Carton, who calls himself “loudmouth,” does a show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON - An obnoxious New York City radio host in town for the Super Bowl has a lot to say about Houston – and none of it’s good.

Craig Carton, who calls himself “loudmouth,” does a show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

During their broadcast earlier this week, he started out by calling the GRB Convention Center “a dump.”

“This whole city is a dump. You get to the airport, you’re greeted by nine homeless guys,” Carton said. “Then you get to the hotel, there’s more homeless guys.”

He went on to complain about the construction downtown and called Houston a “city that’s not prepared to host a Super Bowl.”

Esiason came to Houston’s defense and told his co-host to lighten up.

“I don’t know why you have to start the week off by insulting Houston. What the hell’s wrong with you?” Esiason asked. “Houston will do a great job with this Super Bowl.”

Esiason told Carton he needed to be “punched in the face” for his negative attitude.

Their good cop/bad cop schtick apparently plays well in the Big Apple, but Carton’s comments didn’t sit well with some Houstonians.

Carton has a history of making fun of Asians, Polish people and women with post-partum depression, among others.

The good news? He’ll go back to New York City in a few days.

