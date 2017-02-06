Matt Birk looking forward to Super Bowl 52 in MN

Matt Birk sits down with Randy Shaver in Houston (Photo: Bea Chang, KARE)

HOUSTON - Randy Shaver caught up with former Viking player Matt Birk to talk about everything from his Super Bowl win four years ago, to having the Super Bowl come to his hometown next year.

"One of these years, it's going to happen," Birk told Randy. "I would have liked nothing better to have been able to win a Super Bowl with the Vikings because you have such great fans."

Randy: "You played in the Super Bowl four years ago, correct? How's it even changed in four years? And it certainly has changed ten fold from 1992."

Matt: "I just think every year it gets a little bit bigger. I mean, it's the biggest stage in all of sports, at least in our country. What I sort of underestimated... but when you win the Super Bowl... it's amazing the experience you have the fans. It really is like a, 'WE did this.' I mean, as a player I just remember thinking, with the parades and everything, and you just think, This is OURS. It really isn't just a team's, it belongs to everybody."

Randy: "Where's your (Super Bowl) ring? Why don't you wear your ring?"

Matt: "I don't wear my ring because it's just too big. It's just too dang big!"

Randy: "So you never wear your ring?"

Matt: "I wore it actually to an event a few weeks ago and my kids were like, 'Dad you're wearing your ring! You never wear your ring!' I mean, it's up in the cupboard with the coffee cups. Obviously it's nice, it's a nice thing to have. When I look at it I have great memories. But it's in the past."

Randy: "Super Bowl comes to Minnesota... will you be there? And what will your thoughts be when you walk into that brand new stadium and you see the Super Bowl in your hometown/"

Matt: "Well, I'll definitely be there, yes. I'll be proud. I think it will be tremendous opportunity for the entire state of Minnesota, the entire region to kind of show that you actually can survive in February in the great Bold North. But I think what's really going to come through is the people. The Twin Cities is such a prideful community and what makes it so great is the people. They're going to put on a great show. People that come to the area to just go to the game, take in the festivities, or root their team on... regardless of how they feel before going there if they've never been to the Twin Cities... I think when they leave they're going to be very impressed. I mean, I know it's going to be a great experience."

