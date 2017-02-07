Matt Birk ready for the Super Bowl in the Bold North

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Another Airbnb nightmare for a Mpls. woman
-
Super Bowl star's connection to Minnesota
-
Skid loader theft caught on camera
-
Wyoming PD Super Bowl tweet goes viral
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Morning Weather 2-7-2017
-
Mpls police officer educates about dangers of drunk driving
-
Teens injured in Otsego bus stop crash talk about recovery
-
Late morning weather 2-7-2017
-
Dems hold talkathon in attempt to derail DeVos nomination
More Stories
-
Sheriff Stanek meets Pres. Trump at White HouseFeb. 7, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Fiery oil train derailment blamed on broken axleFeb. 7, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Skid loader heist caught on cameraFeb. 6, 2017, 6:30 p.m.