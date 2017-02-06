Meet the woman behind Minnesota's Super Bowls

Back in 1992, when Marilyn Carlson Nelson walked into the Metrodome for the Super Bowl, she smiled into a KARE 11 camera and proclaimed it was a dream come true. Now, 25 years later, she’s about to do it again. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Back in 1992, when Marilyn Carlson Nelson walked into the Metrodome for the Super Bowl, she smiled into a KARE 11 camera and proclaimed it was a dream come true.

As the head of the Minnesota Super Bowl Committee, she had been working for nine years to bring the big game to Minnesota.

Now, 25 years later, she’s about to do it again.

Carlson Nelson says when Governor Mark Dayton called to ask her to co-chair the committee again, she agreed because she’s “a bit of a glutton for punishment.”

The truth is, she has so many fond memories of the world coming to Minnesota for the Super Bowl the last time around, Carlson Nelson couldn’t resist the opportunity to be part of promoting Minnesota again.

This means Carlson Nelson is, once again, assigned the role of convincing the world that Minnesota is exciting in February. She says she is up to the task.

“That’s our theme,” she said, “The Bold North. We’re proud of being bold. We’re proud that winter makes us survivors and thrivers.”

She says the 2018 Super Bowl experience will have some echoes of the past, but will largely focus on the future. She points to a renovated Nicollet Mall, a bigger and better NFL Live Experience and a huge tailgate party at the Minneapolis Convention Center as attractions fans can look forward, even if they don’t have a ticket to the big game.

The Super Bowl experience for all Minnesotans, Carlson Nelson says, will be interactive, colorful and fun.

