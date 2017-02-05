Minnesota now counts down to Super Bowl spotlight

US Bank Stadium. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - The party may have been in Houston, but next year at this time, it will be at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Already the countdown is on to Minnesota’s big football moment, as 30 billboards will be unveiled across the Twin Cities Monday, featuring a live countdown clock to Super Bowl 52.

Steps across from the stadium, Erik the Red, a bar featuring Nordic BBQ, opened this past fall in anticipation of the big event. Owner Erik Forsberg is already proactively preparing for crowds, in frequent communication with Minneapolis city leaders and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, as his business will likely be in the heart of the Super Bowl village.

“Because it's going to be crazy. But, it’s going to be fantastic though. There's an interesting logistics that comes with that even from a safety standpoint. There will be more people than you can fit, so at that point, you are really managing a number,” said Forsberg. “One year from now, I will not be nearly as calm as I am right now.”

With one million visitors are expected, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee watched every strategy in Houston, as dozens of representatives from Minnesota and the Vikings went on a vital scouting mission to see how southern hospitality could also be applied here in the "Bold North”, the theme of Super Bowl 52.

“And of course, we are known for our niceness in Minnesota, now we have to amp it up and show everybody else, we have a broader mission with this Super Bowl, we want to showcase Minnesota so people come back in the summer and fall and next winter,” said Maureen Bausch, Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO, from Houston, taking a break at halftime.

“Wow, they have done a remarkable job. From the minute we got here to the halftime show that just ended, Houston knocked it out of the park. So, they set the bar pretty high. I think we can do that in Minnesota. I think we can raise it even higher,” said Bausch.



